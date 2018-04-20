Las Vegas police looking for 2 men in armored vehicle robbery

No one was injured Friday morning when two armed men robbed an armored vehicle in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The robbery happened shortly after 10 a.m. when two men with handguns approached an armored vehicle in the 6000 block of West Tropicana Avenue, near South Jones Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said. The suspects ran from the scene with an undisclosed amount of money before officers arrived.

The two men were not in police custody as of noon, OcampoGomez said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

6000 block of West Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas NV