Las Vegas police looking for 2 men involved in robbery

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who robbed another man at a convenience store early this month.

A man standing in line at a Las Vegas convenience store was placed in a chokehold, then robbed on Oct. 4, Las Vegas police said.

The robbery took place at 8:42 p.m. at a convenience store on the 500 block of East Sahara Avenue.

“The victim was suddenly placed into a choke hold” by a man standing behind him, police said in a news release.

A second assailant went through the victim’s pockets and stole his belongings, police said.

The robbers fled the area in a red four-door sedan.

One man is described as a black male, 25-30 years old, 6-feet-3-inches tall and weighing about 260 pounds. He was wearing a yellow T-shirt, black pants and white shoes.

The second man was described as a black male, 25-30 years old and 5-feet-7-inches tall. He was wearing a dark-colored T-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with any information about the incident can contact the South Central Area Command Patrol Investigation Section at 702-828-8242. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@review-journal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.