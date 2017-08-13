Las Vegas police looking for armed robber in central valley

Las Vegas police are looking for a man who committed an armed robbery early Friday morning in the central valley.

Robbery suspect (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

At about 1 a.m. on the 500 block of East Sahara Avenue near Paradise Road, a man took an undisclosed amount of money from a business, the Metropolitan Police Department said. No one was injured.

Police describe the man as 6 feet tall with a thin build and last seen wearing a gray baseball hat and white T-shirt.

Anyone with information about the man’s whereabouts may call Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

