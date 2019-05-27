Las Vegas police looking for armed robbery suspect

Las Vegas police are searching for a suspect in a robbery on Friday in which he used a knife to steal money from a business.

Las Vegas police are looking for this suspect in the robbery of a business on Friday, May 24, 2019. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The suspect stole money from the register in a business on Desert Inn Road. He was last seen running east from the business.

He is described as a white male, 30 to 40 years old and 5-feet-10-inches to 6-feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a gray hat, black long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and sunglasses.

The Metropolitan Police Department said they are unsure how much money was stolen. No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Metro’s Department of Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rachel Spacek at 702-387-2921 or rspacek@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RachelSpacek on Twitter.