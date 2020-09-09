79°F
Las Vegas police looking for armed robbery suspect

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 8, 2020 - 5:29 pm
 

Police are searching for a man suspected of threatening to stab someone while robbing a store in western Las Vegas last month.

The man walked into a store at Washington Avenue and Buffalo Drive around 1 p.m. Aug. 29, , according to a statement Tuesday from the Metropolitan Police Department. When he was confronted for trying to leave without paying, he pulled a knife and threatened to stab the person and fled with the items, police said.

He is described as a white, 5-foot-6, weighing 150 pounds and with tattoos on his arms and neck. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a black T-shirt with dark shorts.

Anyone with information is encouraged to Metro at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

