54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Robberies

Las Vegas police looking for armed robbery suspect

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2020 - 12:16 am
 
(LVMPD)
(LVMPD)

Las Vegas police are looking for a man suspected of armed robbery Thursday.

Officers were called at 4:15 p.m. to the 4000 block of Blue Diamond Road, near Interstate 15, after the robber flashed a gun and demanded money, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The robber was described as a white man in his late 20s, weighing about 170 pounds and standing about 5-foot-8. He has brown hair and a buzz cut and was last seen wearing a black jacket, white button-up shirt, dark pants and a bandana over his face.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Las Vegas police 702-828-3591.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas economy still reeling from 1st shutdown. Is another coming?
Las Vegas economy still reeling from 1st shutdown. Is another coming?
2
Elaine Wynn officially out of Wynn Resorts
Elaine Wynn officially out of Wynn Resorts
3
Donny Osmond flying solo in 2021 return to Las Vegas Strip
Donny Osmond flying solo in 2021 return to Las Vegas Strip
4
Nevada counties see record COVID cases, but can’t agree on next steps
Nevada counties see record COVID cases, but can’t agree on next steps
5
Sisolak: Restrictions to slow spread of COVID-19 coming ‘very soon’
Sisolak: Restrictions to slow spread of COVID-19 coming ‘very soon’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST