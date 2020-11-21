Las Vegas police looking for armed robbery suspect

Las Vegas police are looking for a man suspected of armed robbery Thursday.

(LVMPD)

Officers were called at 4:15 p.m. to the 4000 block of Blue Diamond Road, near Interstate 15, after the robber flashed a gun and demanded money, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The robber was described as a white man in his late 20s, weighing about 170 pounds and standing about 5-foot-8. He has brown hair and a buzz cut and was last seen wearing a black jacket, white button-up shirt, dark pants and a bandana over his face.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Las Vegas police 702-828-3591.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.