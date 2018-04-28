Las Vegas police looking for east valley robbery suspect

Las Vegas police need the public’s help to identify a man suspected of a robbing an east valley grocery store Friday afternoon.

The suspect, described by police as a bald 40-year-old white man. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police need the public’s help to identify a man suspected of robbing an east valley grocery store Friday afternoon.

The robbery happened about 3 p.m. Friday in the gaming area inside the Smith’s grocery store at 3850 E. Flamingo Road, near South Sandhill Road, police said.

The suspect, described by police as a bald 40-year-old white man, forced his way into a register and grabbed an undisclosed amount of money. Police said he was gone before officers arrived.

The suspect is approximately 6 feet tall and has multiple tattoos on his right forearm, police said. He was last seen wearing a black polo shirt with a yellow stripe, gray pants and white and black Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department’s robbery section at 702-828-3591, or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.