Las Vegas police looking for help to identify robbery suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying several suspects involved in a robbery last week.

Officers were called at 12:36 a.m. Saturday to a gas station on the 2300 block of Fremont Street, near North Eastern Avenue, for a report of a robbery after a 58-year-old man was violently attacked and his truck was stolen, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage to try to identify all five male suspects. Four of them drove off in the victim’s truck while one fled on foot, police said. Police have released photos of some of the suspects.

