Las Vegas police looking for man in armed robbery

Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a man suspected of robbing a business at gunpoint Friday in the west valley.

Police were called after reports of a robbery about 9 p.m. Friday at a business on the 9600 block of West Tropicana Avenue, near South Fort Apache Road. A man entered the business and threatened an employee with a gun while demanding money, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release Tuesday night.

The man fled the scene with an unknown amount of money, police said. No one was injured during the robbery.

Police described the man, believed to be in his late teens to early 20s, as 6 feet tall with a thin build.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

9600 West Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas, NV