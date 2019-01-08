Las Vegas police looking for man involved in Christmas robbery — VIDEO

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of robbing a business on Christmas morning.
He walked into a business about 2:35 a.m. Dec. 25 on the 5000 block of South Eastern Avenue, near East Tropicana Avenue, and “committed a robbery,” a police release said. Police wrote that a person followed him outside of the business, and the man pointed a gun at him.
The man fired one round into the air at some point during the robbery and fled. Nobody was injured.
A video released by the Metropolitan Police Department showed the man outside the business point a gun at another man, who turned away from him and walked toward the store’s entrance. The armed man got the attention of the man and again pointed a gun, but the man again turns and walks inside, the video shows. The armed man walked away.
Officers described the man as 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a medium build and short, black hair. He was seen wearing a black windbreaker with a red stripe, black pants and black and white shoes.
Metro urged anybody with information to call robbery detectives at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.
Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.5000 South Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV