Las Vegas police looking for man suspected in store robbery

Las Vegas police are searching for a man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint last month.

Las Vegas police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store at 991 E. Desert Inn Road on Oct. 1, 2017. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

About 3 a.m. Oct. 1 the man entered a convenience store at 991 E. Desert Inn Road, near Swenson Street, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money, police said.

The man stole an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing on foot. No one was injured during the robbery.

Police said the man is between 20 and 30 years old, 5-feet-10-inches tall and 150-170 pounds and has long dreadlocks. He wore a brown sweatshirt with gray pants and shoes.

Anyone with information on the robbery can contact Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

