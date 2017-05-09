Las Vegas police looking for man who robbed downtown adult bookstore

Surveillance footage shows the man who robbed an adult bookstore in downtown Las Vegas early Monday.(Metropolitan Police Department)

Surveillance footage shows the man who robbed an adult bookstore in downtown Las Vegas early Monday.(Metropolitan Police Department)

Metropolitan Police Department detectives are looking for a man who robbed an adult bookstore in downtown Las Vegas early Monday.

The robbery happened about 2:30 a.m. at the Main Street Adult Superstore, 601 S. Main St., near West Bonneville Avenue, police said.

The robber entered the store, pushed the cashier away from the register and stole an undisclosed amount of money from the register, police said. He then tried to force the cashier out of the store, but failed and ran away.

It’s unclear whether the man was armed. He was described as a 6-foot-1-inch black man between 25 and 35 years of age weighing about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information may call Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

601 S Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89101