Robberies

Las Vegas police looking for man who tried to rob off-Strip casino

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 24, 2018 - 11:04 pm
 

Officers are searching for a man they say tried to rob an off-Strip casino Saturday night.

About 8:15 p.m., the man entered the Ellis Island Casino and Brewery at 4178 Koval Lane, near Flamingo Road, and went directly to the cashier cage, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Cole said.

The man showed a handgun to an employee and demanded money. The employee backed away, and the man ran south from the business, empty-handed

Officers are looking for the man, Cole said.

Detectives are investigating.

Metro also investigated an armed robbery at the casino’s cage last month.

A man with a black handgun made off with money after the cage robbery in the early afternoon of Jan. 13.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Robberies Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like