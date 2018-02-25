Las Vegas police looking for man who tried to rob off-Strip casino

Officers are searching for a man they say tried to rob the off-Strip Ellis Island casino on Saturday night.

A shot of the grain silo, which is also the main sign, at Ellis Island on Koval Lane. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

About 8:15 p.m., the man entered the Ellis Island Casino and Brewery at 4178 Koval Lane, near Flamingo Road, and went directly to the cashier cage, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Cole said.

The man showed a handgun to an employee and demanded money. The employee backed away, and the man ran south from the business, empty-handed

Officers are looking for the man, Cole said.

Detectives are investigating.

Metro also investigated an armed robbery at the casino’s cage last month.

A man with a black handgun made off with money after the cage robbery in the early afternoon of Jan. 13.

