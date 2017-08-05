Las Vegas police looking for marijuana dispensary burglar

Las Vegas police need help identifying a man who burglarized a marijuana dispensary early Thursday in the southwest valley.

Robbery suspect (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Officers were notifed about 3:40 a.m. of a burglary to a dispensary on the 9100 block of West Point Road, where they found a broken window.

Police say the burglar was a black man about 30 years old with a small mustache, wearing a long-sleeve dark shirt, dark pants, gray Converse shoes and a Washington Redskins hat.

The man took an undetermined amount of product and fled the area on a BMX-style bike, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

Anyone with information about the incident may contact Metro at 702-828-4809 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.