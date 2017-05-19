Las Vegas police looking for pair in home invasion robbery

On May 18, 2017 at approximately 1:18 a.m. LVMPD patrol officers were dispatched to a residence located in the area of West Sahara Avenue and Paseo Del Prado to investigate a report of a robbery. Arriving officers located an elderly female victim who indicated she had been the victim of a home invasion robbery. (LVMPD/YouTube)

Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help identifying two armed men who allegedly tied up and robbed an elderly woman in a home invasion early Thursday.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded around 1:20 a.m. to a home on the 2200 block of Paseo Del Prado, near West Sahara Avenue, after receiving a report of robbery.

Police said the woman was asleep in a bedroom when the two suspected robbers, armed with handguns, forced their way in, tied her up and ransacked the residence for about an hour.

They stole several items as well as the victim’s silver 2006 Mercedes ML500 with a Nevada license plate of LV3F95, police said.

After the robbery, detectives said the woman’s bank card was used at several ATMs across the Las Vegas Valley. Surveillance video shows the suspects driving the same newer-model four-door silver sedan that was seen at the victim’s home.

The first suspect is described as an Asian man between 5-feet, 6-inches and 5-feet, 8-inches tall, with short hair and believed to have tattoos on his legs, police said. The second suspect is also an Asian man, approximately 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department’s investigations section at 702-828-1652 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

