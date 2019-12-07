Las Vegas police looking for pair in November robbery

Police say the robbery happened at approximately 4:45 p.m. Nov. 8 at a retail store near the 700 block of North Rancho Drive.

Las Vegas police are looking for two people who carried out a robbery in early November. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are looking for two people who carried out a robbery in early November.

The incident happened at approximately 4:45 p.m. Nov. 8 at a retail store near the 700 block of North Rancho Drive. The pair stole “several items of merchandise,” the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement early Saturday morning.

The man and woman used an aerosol can as a flamethrower, “causing force and fear to the victim” and then left the store, police said.

Police described the first robber as a black man, approximately 30 years old, with a medium build and wearing a black, gray and red sweatshirt, black pants and black and white shoes.

The second robber was described as a black woman, also approximately 30 years old, wearing a red sweater-style dress, multicolored socks and white slip-on sandals.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Metropolitan Police Department’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

Tips processed through Crime Stoppers that directly lead to an arrest or indictment may result in a cash reward, police said.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.