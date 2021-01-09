Las Vegas police looking for September robbery suspect

Las Vegas police are investigating a September robbery that happened at a business in the western Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas police are looking for a suspect who robbed a store on Sept. 24, 2020. (Las Vegas police)

In a release, police said a man robbed a business near the 4000 block of West Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas on Sept. 24, 2020. The suspect was armed with a knife.

Police describe the suspect as:

— white male adult

— age: 20s to 30s

— about 6-feet tall with a thin build

— blonde hair with a mustache

— wearing a black baseball cap and white surgical face mask, a black long-sleeved shirt with white writing on the sleeve under a black t-shirt with a white graphic on the back, blue jeans and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Las Vegas police at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.