Las Vegas police looking for September robbery suspect
Las Vegas police are investigating a September robbery that happened at a business in the central Las Vegas Valley.
In a release, police said a man robbed a business near the 4000 block of West Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas on Sept. 24, 2020. The suspect was armed with a knife.
Police describe the suspect as:
— white male adult
— age: 20s to 30s
— about 6-feet tall with a thin build
— blonde hair with a mustache
— wearing a black baseball cap and white surgical face mask, a black long-sleeved shirt with white writing on the sleeve under a black t-shirt with a white graphic on the back, blue jeans and sunglasses.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Las Vegas police at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.