Las Vegas police looking for suspect in bank robberies

Las Vegas police are asking for help identifying a man suspected of robbing three banks in the southwest valley this month.

Las Vegas police are looking for a man suspected of robbing three banks this month. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are looking for a man suspected of robbing three banks this month. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are looking for a man suspected of robbing three banks this month. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for help identifying a man suspected of robbing three banks in the southwest valley this month.

During each of the robberies, the man showed a threatening note to an employee and demanded money from the register, police said in a release.

Anyone with information may call Metropolitan Police Department robbery detectives at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.