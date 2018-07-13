Las Vegas police looking for suspect in Jack in the Box robbery

Las Vegas police are searching for a man who robbed a fast food restaurant Monday in the central valley.

Las Vegas police are looking for a man who robbed a Jack in the Box on Tropicana near Sandhill in Las Vegas on Monday. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Just before 6 p.m. a man walked into a Jack in the Box at 3790 E. Tropicana Ave., near Sandhill Road, and demanded money from the register, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

He lifted up his shirt and showed the employee a gun tucked into his waistband, police said. The cashier handed over the money and the man fled.

The robber is between 5-feet-7-inches and 5-feet-9-inches tall with a medium build and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and white pants with a gray baseball hat and prescription glasses, police said.

Anyone with information on the robbery can contact Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

