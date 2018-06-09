Las Vegas police looking for suspect in series of armed robberies

A man wanted in a series of armed robberies in May across the southern Las Vegas Valley remains at large as of Friday.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man wanted in a series of armed robberies in May across the southern Las Vegas Valley remains at large as of Friday.

The 5-foot-7 white or Hispanic man is suspected of threatening employees of multiple businesses with a handgun, Las Vegas police said. He has demanded money from registers, making off with an undisclosed amount of cash before officers arrive.

Few details surrounding the robberies have been released by the Metropolitan Police Department, but photos released by the department show the suspect wearing a blue Nike shirt, army green pants and a black hat during one of the alleged robberies. It isn’t clear how many crimes the suspect has been linked to.

The wanted man is approximately 30 years old and has a medium build, police said.

Anyone with information may call Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.