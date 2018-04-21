Las Vegas police looking for suspect in west valley bank robbery

Las Vegas police are searching for a man they said robbed a bank Friday afternoon in the west valley.

Las Vegas police are searching for a man they said robbed a bank on the 3300 block of South Hualapai Way Friday, April 20, 2018. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man walked into a bank about 4:30 p.m. on the 3300 block of South Hualapai Way, near West Desert Inn Road, and handed an employee a threatening note demanding money, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The employee complied, the release said, and the man made off with money.

Nobody was injured, Metro Lt. Bill Pates said.

Police described the man as white and in his mid-to-late 50s. He was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved shirt and black pants.

Metro urged anybody with information to call robbery detectives at 702-828-3591 or 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.