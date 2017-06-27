ad-fullscreen
Robberies

Las Vegas police looking for suspected bank robber

By Bianca Cseke Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 26, 2017 - 8:29 pm
 

Police need help finding a man who they say tried to rob a bank Monday near East Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway.

Police describe the man as a black male in his 40s, heavy build, wearing a black T-shirt, dark shorts and a white shirt over his head.

Police say the man entered the bank and presented a robbery note to an employee at a teller station, demanding money. When the employee was unable to access the money, he fled.

No money was taken and no injuries were reported, police said.

Anyone with information may call the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.

 

Robberies Video
