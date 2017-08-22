Las Vegas police looking for suspected robber

Las Vegas police need help identifying and finding a suspected robber from an early Tuesday morning incident.

Police are looking for a suspect in a robbery that occurred in the 3700 block of South Nellis Boulevard early Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The robbery occurred about 3 a.m. on the 3700 block of South Nellis Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The robber entered a business, showed an employee a firearm and demanded money from the register. The employee complied, Metro said.

Police described the robber as a black man, about 40 to 50 years old, 5 foot 7 to 5 foot 9 inches and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a blue Seattle Seahawks shirt, a dark baseball hat and dark shorts, Metro said.

Anyone with information about this incident may call Metro at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

