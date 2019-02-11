Las Vegas police looking for woman in armed robbery of store

Las Vegas police say this woman was involved in a recent robbery at a business in the 4800 block of West Tropicana Avenue. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in solving an armed robbery from last week in the central valley.

Two people used a gun and demanded cash from a convenience store clerk on Friday on the 4800 block of West Tropicana Avenue, near South Decatur Boulevard, a police release said.

Nobody was injured, but money was stolen from the store.

Police said a woman was involved in the robbery, and they described her as between 20 and 25 years old and standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall. She was seen wearing a white knit hat, a red jacket and white pants.

She has tattoos on her hands, chest and back, police said.

Police urged anybody with information to call the Metropolitan Police Department’s robbery division at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

