Las Vegas police name suspects in marijuana dispensary robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department has identified four men they suspect robbed of a marijuana dispensary Saturday in the central valley and prompted an officer-involved shooting.

A Metropolitan Police Department patrol vehicle sits behind police tape Saturday morning, blocking off the 1800 block of Western Avenue where an officer fired a weapon but did not injure anyone. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

According to booking logs released Sunday, the suspects are Semaj Brown, 19, Cory Ervin, 24, Willik Mosbey, 21, and Justin Raaymakers, 21. Cities of residence for the suspects aren’t listed, but all were booked Saturday, the logs show.

The shooting was reported just before 4:20 a.m. Saturday at the Blackjack Collective Medical Marijuana Dispensary, 1860 Western Ave., near Sahara Avenue and Highland Drive, Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Kelly McMahill said.

Surveillance video showed four men robbing the dispensary about 4 a.m.

An officer at the scene fired one round from a shotgun at one of the men, but missed. Brown, Ervin, and Raaymakers ran away, and Moseby drove away in a car. McMahill said one man was arrested nearby and two others ran as far as Interstate 15 and West Sahara Avenue before they were caught.

Moseby was arrested during a traffic stop in downtown Las Vegas, McMahill said. He was driving with an expired license plate, without a license, and with dispensary property inside the vehicle.

