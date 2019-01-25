Las Vegas police need public’s help identifying jewel thief

Las Vegas police have released photos of a man suspected in a grab-and-go robbery at a jewelry store last month in central Las Vegas.

The robbery happened about 3 p.m. on Dec. 16 at a jewelry store on the 2100 block of North Rainbow Boulevard, near West Lake Mead Boulevard. Police said a store employee had been showing a man in his 30s items from a case. When the employee turned to acknowledge another customer, the man grabbed a handful of the jewelry and ran from the store, police said.

The wanted man, who had a thin mustache and goatee, is 5-foot, 10-inches to 6-foot, 1-inch tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds, police said. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a matching set of white sweats with a red Michael Jordan logo and a white flat-billed baseball-style Chicago Bulls hat with an upside-down logo.

Anyone with information may call the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3336 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

