Las Vegas police search for man in December armed robbery
Officers were called to the business after a man approached the counter and showed a firearm before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money.
Las Vegas police are looking for information regarding an armed robbery downtown last month.
Officers were called to a business at East Clark Avenue and South 13th Street around 9 p.m. Dec. 23 after a man approached the counter and showed a firearm before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money, police said in a statement Monday.
The robber is described as a black man, about 6 feet tall and 50 years old. He was last seen wearing a black beanie, blue and black jacket and black pants.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Metropolitan Police Department’s robbery section at 702-828-3591.
