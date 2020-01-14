Las Vegas police search for man in December armed robbery

Officers were called to the business after a man approached the counter and showed a firearm before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police are looking for a man in connection to a robbery Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at a business near East Clark Avenue and South 13th Street in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are looking for information regarding an armed robbery downtown last month.

Officers were called to a business at East Clark Avenue and South 13th Street around 9 p.m. Dec. 23 after a man approached the counter and showed a firearm before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money, police said in a statement Monday.

The robber is described as a black man, about 6 feet tall and 50 years old. He was last seen wearing a black beanie, blue and black jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Metropolitan Police Department’s robbery section at 702-828-3591.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.