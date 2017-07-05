Las Vegas police search for suspects in armored car robbery

The robbers, wearing masks, made off with an undetermined amount of cash after robbing the armored car parked outside a Walmart store on E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., near Bermuda Road.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are searching for two men who robbed an armored car Wednesday outside a Walmart in the southern Las Vegas Valley.

Just before 1 p.m., two men wearing masks robbed the armored car as it was parked outside the Walmart at 490 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., near Bermuda Road, according to Metropolitan Police spokesman Jay Rivera. It was not immediately known how much was stolen.

After the robbery, the men fled behind the store. Rivera said witnesses gave police conflicting accounts of whether the men left the scene in a vehicle.

Anyone with information on the robbery can contact Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

