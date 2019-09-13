Las Vegas police search for woman in Best Buy robbery

Las Vegas police are searching for a woman accused of threatening someone with a knife after stealing items from a northwest valley Best Buy last month.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police were called about 6:15 p.m. Aug. 9 to the store at 6455 N. Decatur Blvd., dispatch records show. A woman selected items from the store, concealed them, then tried to walk out of the business when she was confronted, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release Thursday.

That’s when she pulled out a knife, police said. No one was injured in the incident.

Police described the woman as about 30 years old with blond hair and brown eyes. She weighed about 200 pounds and was last seen wearing a white tank top and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the incident may call Metro’s robbery unit at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.