Las Vegas police searching for 3 involved in robberies, car thefts

The Metropolitan Police Department is looking for three people involved in a string of robberies where several cars have been stolen.

Police believe three people in North Las Vegas and northwest Las Vegas have robbed people walking through garages and then stolen their cars, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The first person involved was described as a Black male in his late teens or early 20s with a small build. He was last seen wearing a black short-sleeve shirt with a vertical white stripe, black pants and a face mask.

The second person was either a Black male or female, early 20s with short hair. That suspect was last seen wearing a yellow short-sleeve shirt, black pants, white shoes and a face mask.

The third person involved was described as a Black man in his early 20s with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a short-sleeve black shirt, black track pants, black shoes and a face mask.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Metro’s Summerlin area command at 702-828-9476.

