Las Vegas police searching for attempted robbery suspect

An attempted robbery suspect who police said passed a “threatening note” to a bank teller Friday evening has not been identified.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

An attempted robbery suspect who police said passed a “threatening note” to a bank teller Friday evening has not been identified.

Just after 5:20 p.m. Friday, a suspect entered a Wells Fargo bank at 4182 Blue Diamond Road, near South Valley View Boulevard, and presented a note to a bank teller demanding money. Police said the victim then ducked down, prompting the suspect to flee.

Las Vegas police have described the suspect they are looking for as a a 5-foot-7 black man with a medium build and light facial hair. At the time of the alleged robbery attempt, he was wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, dark sunglasses, a light blue long-sleeved button-down shirt, dark pants and black Nike shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department’s robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.