Las Vegas police searching for suspect in clothing store robberies

Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing two Las Vegas clothing stores in one week.

The first robbery was reported Monday at a store near Rainbow and Lake Mead boulevards, and the second robbery was Wednesday at a store near Cheyenne Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard North, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

In both robberies, the man entered the store with a weapon and stole money and merchandise. No one was injured in either robbery, police said.

Police believe the robber is a man between 25 and 35 years old, about 5-foot-8 and 170-180 pounds. He has a tattoo on his right wrist and the top of his hand, a large tattoo on his right calf and shin, and another tattoo that resembles a skull on the back of his left calf.

Anyone with information on the man or the robberies can contact Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

