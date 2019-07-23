96°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Robberies

Las Vegas police searching for suspect in west valley robbery

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 22, 2019 - 10:18 pm
 

Las Vegas police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a business in west Las Vegas.

At 3:15 p.m. on July 19, officers responded to a robbery at a business located on the 4000 block of South Buffalo Drive.

A white male entered the business and approached the victim, presenting a threatening note and demanding money, according to a news release.

The victim complied and the man fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

The robber is described as having a skinny build and 6-feet tall.

He was last seen wearing a tan hat, aviator style glases, mesh netting around his head, a long sleeve blue and white plaid shirt, khaki pants and black shoes.

Metro asked anybody with information to call robbery detectives at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Lukas Eggen can be reached at leggen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Crime Videos
Las Vegas police address latest office-involved shooting
Metro police officials provided details on Monday, July 22, 2019, during a media briefing about an officer-involved shooting, which occurred on July 17 in east Las Vegas. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Bel Air Drive Officer Involved Shooting Presser - Video
LVMPD Assistant Sheriff Tim Kelly goes over the officer-involved shooting on Bel Air Drive.
THE LATEST