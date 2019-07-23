Las Vegas police searching for suspect in west valley robbery

Las Vegas police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a business in west Las Vegas.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

At 3:15 p.m. on July 19, officers responded to a robbery at a business located on the 4000 block of South Buffalo Drive.

A white male entered the business and approached the victim, presenting a threatening note and demanding money, according to a news release.

The victim complied and the man fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

The robber is described as having a skinny build and 6-feet tall.

He was last seen wearing a tan hat, aviator style glases, mesh netting around his head, a long sleeve blue and white plaid shirt, khaki pants and black shoes.

Metro asked anybody with information to call robbery detectives at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Lukas Eggen can be reached at leggen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.