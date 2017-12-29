Las Vegas police searching for taco shop robbers

Las Vegas police are searching for two men who robbed a taco shop in the central valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Just before 1:30 a.m. Friday two men wearing black masks walked into a Roberto’s Taco Shop at 5117 W. Charleston Blvd., according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Peter Kisfalvi.

The men robbed the restaurant at gunpoint, taking cash from the register and property from the employees, Kisfalvi said. No one was injured, but the robbers are still at large.

