Las Vegas police seek 2 accused of trying to steal from business

Police are looking for these people suspected of trying to leave a business without paying for goods Tuesday, April 23, 2019, on the 4000 block of North Las Vegas Blvd. North. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in finding two people accused of trying to leave a business without paying for goods last month in the northeast valley.

Shortly after midnight on April 23, a man and a woman walked into a business on the 4000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North, near North Nellis Boulevard, and began selecting merchandise, a Metropolitan Police Department release said. The two attempted to leave the store without paying, somebody tried to confront them, and they struggled. The pair then fled the scene.

Police said the woman was black, about 35 years old and had purple hair. She was last seen wearing a striped shirt and jeans. Police described the man as white and about 35 years old. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat and a purple shirt.

Anyone with information may call Metro robbery detectives at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.