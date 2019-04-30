Las Vegas police seek 2 men in convenience store robbery

Police are searching for two men suspected in a robbery Sunday, April 28, 2019, on the 1700 block of East Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are searching for two men who robbed a convenience store Sunday in the central valley.

They entered a store on the 1700 block of East Tropicana Avenue and tried to leave with stolen merchandise, police said. When an employee tried to stop them, one of the men drew a gun.

No one was injured, and both men escaped.

One of the men was about 25 to 30 years old, between 5-foot-9 and 5-f00t-10 and about 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a shirt and pants.

The other man was between 20 and 25 years old, about 5-foot-7 and 150 to 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and black athletic shorts.

Anyone with information on the robbery may contact Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

