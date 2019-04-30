Las Vegas police seek 2 men in convenience store robbery

Las Vegas police are searching for two men who robbed a convenience store Sunday in the central valley.
They entered a store on the 1700 block of East Tropicana Avenue and tried to leave with stolen merchandise, police said. When an employee tried to stop them, one of the men drew a gun.
No one was injured, and both men escaped.
One of the men was about 25 to 30 years old, between 5-foot-9 and 5-f00t-10 and about 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a shirt and pants.
The other man was between 20 and 25 years old, about 5-foot-7 and 150 to 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and black athletic shorts.
Anyone with information on the robbery may contact Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.
