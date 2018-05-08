Las Vegas police seek 2 suspects in April store robbery

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people suspected of robbing a store in the northwest valley late last month.

Just before 4 p.m. on April 29, two people stole items from a store on the 2900 block of North Rainbow Boulevard, near Cheyenne Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. The pair also threatened to shoot someone, police said. A dispatch log from that day showed police responding to a reported robbery at a business at 2190 N. Rainbow Blvd.

One suspect was described as a black man, about 6-foot-1 and 250 pounds, with black hair and a goatee, who was armed with a gun at the time of the robbery, police said. The other suspect was described as a Hispanic woman, about 5-foot-7 and 170 pounds, with brown hair and tattoos on her chest and right arm.

Anyone with information can call Metro’s robbery investigators at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.