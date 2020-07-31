Las Vegas police seek 2 women suspected of robbing store

Police are looking for two women suspected of pepper-spraying employees and robbing a business last month in the Spring Valley area of Las Vegas.

Robbery suspects. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police said the women entered a business on West Flamingo Road and South Rainbow Boulevard on June 3 and stole items before pepper-spraying employees who tried to stop them, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

One woman was described as 5-foot-7 and 175 pounds, and the other was described as 5-foot-10, weighing about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 702-828-3591.

