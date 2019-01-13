Las Vegas police seek armed robbery suspect with missing teeth

Las Vegas police seek help locating an armed robbery suspect who appears to have missing teeth and is considered “armed and dangerous.”

Las Vegas police are asking for help locating a man who appears to have missing teeth and is considered “armed and dangerous” after allegedly robbing three businesses in the valley since Jan 3.

Police believe the man has robbed three businesses in the southeast and southwest parts of the Las Vegas Valley from Jan 3. to Saturday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said. The man appears to be “possibly missing teeth,” and should be considered “armed and dangerous,” police said.

The man is between 30 and 40 years old and is about 5-feet, 6-inches tall with a thin build, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to contact the Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

