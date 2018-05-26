Las Vegas police seek help finding robbery suspect

Police are seeking help identifying a suspect in the robbery of a business Friday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas police are seeking help identifying a suspect in the robbery of a business on the 4000 block of Spring Mountain Road. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are seeking help identifying a suspect in the robbery of a business on the 4000 block of Spring Mountain Road. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking help identifying a suspect in the robbery of a business Friday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The man jumped over a counter and pointed a gun at the employee about 12:40 a.m. inside a business on the 4000 block of Spring Mountain Road, near South Wynn Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

He demanded money from the employee, who complied, police said. The man ran off.

Officers described him as thin, Hispanic, about 20 years old and standing between 5 feet, 11 inches and 6 feet, 1 inch tall. He wasn’t wearing a shirt, but he wore a red jacket with the word “LOVE,” gray pants and black shoes.

Metro urged anybody with information to call robbery detectives at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

4000 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas, NV