Las Vegas police seek help finding suspect from July robbery

Las Vegas police on Tuesday asked for help locating a man suspected of robbing a business near Buffalo Drive and Flamingo Road in mid-July.

(Metropolitan Police Department)

About 3:15 p.m. July 19, a man walked into a business on the 4000 block of South Buffalo Drive, near Flamingo Road, and “presented a threatening note and demanded money,” according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release Tuesday night.

The man ran from the store with an unknown amount of cash, police said. No one was injured.

He is described as a 6 feet tall and skinny, between 30 and 4o years old, police said. He was last seen wearing a tan hat, aviator-style glasses, a long-sleeve blue and white plaid shirt, khakis and black shoes. He also had mesh netting around his head.

Anyone with information about the robbery can contact Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

