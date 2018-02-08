Las Vegas police seek help ID’ing armed-robbery suspect

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in a Jan. 13 armed robbery at Ellis Island Casino and Brewery near the Strip.

Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help identifying a Jan. 13 armed-robbery suspect. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help identifying a Jan. 13 armed-robbery suspect. (Provided by the Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help identifying a Jan. 13 armed-robbery suspect. (Provided by the Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help identifying a Jan. 13 armed-robbery suspect. (Provided by the Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in a Jan. 13 armed robbery at Ellis Island Casino and Brewery near the Strip.

The suspect was described as a black male, 20-30 years old, 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches, 160 pounds and wearing a dark sweatshirt, tan pants, a baseball cap and sunglasses, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release Wednesday.

The suspect approached the cashier cage with a black handgun and demanded money from a cashier, police said. The employee handed him an unknown amount, and he fled the property, near Flamingo Road and Koval Lane.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Jeff Mosier at jmosier@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5524. Follow @jeffdmosier on Twitter.

4178 Koval Ln, Las Vegas, NV 89109