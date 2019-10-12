Las Vegas police seek help in finding 2 robbery suspects
Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects in a Sept. 18 robbery in the 1400 block of North Jones Boulevard.
The robbery occurred around 5:15 p.m. Sept. 18 at a business on the 1400 block of North Jones Boulevard, police said in a statement Friday night.
A man entered the business and took an unknown amount of merchandise before getting into a dark-colored compact vehicle driven by a black female adult, police said.
The man is described by police as a black adult with medium build. He was last seen wearing a tight, multi-colored sleeveless hoodie and a red Chicago Bulls baseball cap.
Police say the woman was last seen wearing blue medical scrubs or a similar uniform.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s robbery section at 702-828-3591, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.
Tips through Crime Stoppers that directly lead to an arrest or indictment may lead to a cash reward, police said.
