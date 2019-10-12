Las Vegas police seek help in finding 2 robbery suspects

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects in a Sept. 18 robbery in the 1400 block of North Jones Boulevard.

A man police say committed a robbery at a business on the 1400 block of North Jones Boulevard on Sept. 18. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects in a robbery that happened last month.

The robbery occurred around 5:15 p.m. Sept. 18 at a business on the 1400 block of North Jones Boulevard, police said in a statement Friday night.

A man entered the business and took an unknown amount of merchandise before getting into a dark-colored compact vehicle driven by a black female adult, police said.

The man is described by police as a black adult with medium build. He was last seen wearing a tight, multi-colored sleeveless hoodie and a red Chicago Bulls baseball cap.

Police say the woman was last seen wearing blue medical scrubs or a similar uniform.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s robbery section at 702-828-3591, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

Tips through Crime Stoppers that directly lead to an arrest or indictment may lead to a cash reward, police said.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.