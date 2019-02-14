Las Vegas police seek man in attempted robbery

Las Vegas police are searching fora man suspected of attempting to rob a business on the 3000 block of South Maryland Parkway. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are asking for help finding a man suspected of attempting to rob a business in the central Las Vegas Valley this month.

The attempted robbery happened Feb. 1 at a business on the 3000 block of South Maryland Parkway, near East Desert Inn Road, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release Wednesday night.

A man approached the counter, showed a threatening note to an employee and demanded money from the register, police said. He tried grabbing money but then fled the business without any.

Police described the man as 30 to 35 years old, weighing 140 to 160 pounds and 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He has tattoos on his face and was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a green jacket, a black hoodie, a yellow T-shirt and blue jeans.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

3000 South Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, NV