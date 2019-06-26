Las Vegas police seek man in central valley robbery
Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a man suspected of robbing a business in the central valley on Sunday.
The day of the robbery, a man entered the business on the 500 block of East Sahara Avenue, near Paradise Road, and stole merchandise before running away. During the robbery the man displayed a knife to a person inside the store, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release sent Wednesday.
No one was injured during the robbery.
The man is described as 18 to 25 years old, 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a black shirt and black pants.
Anyone with information can contact Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
