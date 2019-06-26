Las Vegas police seek man in central valley robbery

The day of the robbery, a man entered the business on the 500 block of East Sahara Avenue, near Paradise Road, and stole merchandise before running away.

Metropolitan Police Department

Metropolitan Police Department

Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a man suspected of robbing a business in the central valley on Sunday.

The day of the robbery, a man entered the business on the 500 block of East Sahara Avenue, near Paradise Road, and stole merchandise before running away. During the robbery the man displayed a knife to a person inside the store, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release sent Wednesday.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The man is described as 18 to 25 years old, 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information can contact Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

