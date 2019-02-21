Las Vegas police seek man in northeast valley armed robbery — VIDEO

Metropolitan Police Department

Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a man suspected of robbing a business at gunpoint Tuesday morning in the northeast valley.

Officers were called after report of a robbery at about 10:25 a.m. Tuesday to the 3000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North, near Cheyenne Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday afternoon. Police believe a man pointed a firearm at someone behind the store’s counter and demanded money.

The man fled with an unknown amount of money. No injuries were reported, police said.

The man is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a thin build. He is between 25 and 30 years old and was last seen wearing a dark baseball hat, a gray hooded jacket under a black jacket, gray sweat pants, black tennis shoes and white gloves, police said.

Anyone with information may call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

36.214561, -115.099347