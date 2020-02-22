Las Vegas Police seek man who robbed restaurant in December

Officers were called to report of the robbery just after 5:05 a.m. Dec. 21 at 3400 S. Hualapai Way, the address of a Roberto’s Taco Shop open 24 hours.

Las Vegas police are searching for a man who walked into a restaurant at 5 a.m. Dec. 21 and robbed the business. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are searching for a man who walked into a restaurant at 5 a.m. Dec. 21 and robbed the business. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are searching for a man who walked into a restaurant at 5 a.m. Dec. 21 and robbed the business.

According to Metropolitan Police Department dispatch logs, officers were called to the restaurant just after 5:05 a.m. at 3400 S. Hualapai Way, the address of a Roberto’s Taco Shop that is open 24-hours. A man entered the restaurant with a firearm and took cash from the business, police said in a statement on Friday.

The man was described as about 5-feet-8-inches tall and about 170 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored winter coat, dark pants, and white and black striped shoes.

Anyone with information about the robbery can contact Metro’s robbery unit at 702-828-3591. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.