Las Vegas police seek masked man suspected of armed robbery

Las Vegas police are looking for a man suspected of an armed robbery Thursday morning in the west valley.

Police were called after report of a robbery at about 11:25 a.m. Thursday to the 8600 block of West Tropicana Avenue, near the road’s intersection with South Durango Drive, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

A man armed with a handgun demanded money from someone, who gave it to him.

The robbery appeared to happen outside near a bank, based on photos of the suspect released by Metro and dispatch records.

The suspect, who was wearing a white mask, fled the scene in a gray or silver Dodge Stratus, police said. No injuries were reported.

Further information about the robbery was not available.

The man was described as about 5-foot-9 with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a bright-green, hooded long-sleeve shirt, a mask and black gloves, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

