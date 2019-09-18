Las Vegas police seek robber who used pepper spray in escape

Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a woman suspected of pepper spraying someone while robbing a business on the 3000 block of South Maryland Parkway.

A woman is sought in connection to a robbery on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, on the 3000 block of South Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police seek help finding a woman who pepper-sprayed someone who tried to stop her after she robbed a business in the east valley.

The robbery happened about 1:50 p.m. Sept. 8 when a woman attempted to leave a business without paying on the 3000 block of South Maryland Parkway, north of Desert Inn Road, according to a Tuesday night Metropolitan Police Department news release.

She fired pepper spray at the victim to “facilitate her escape,” police said.

She is described as 25 to 30 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and 160 to 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a green-and-black camouflage dress with black glasses.

Anyone with information can contact Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

