Las Vegas police seek sandwich shop robber with a sweet tooth

The Man ordered a cookie from a Subway shop at 3519 S. Maryland Parkway early Monday, then brandished a handgun and demanded money, according to robbery detectives.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are looking for a man who robbed a Subway restaurant on Wednesday in the central valley.

Just before 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the robber entered the Subway at 3519 S. Maryland Parkway, near East Desert Inn Road, and ordered a cookie. As the manager wrapped the cookie, the man brandished a handgun and demanded money, according to robbery detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department.

No other details were immediately available, but police described the man as between 25 and 30 years old, approximately 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded-sweatshirt under a blue track jacket, dark blue or black pants and red and white shoes.

Anyone with information should call Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

